Jose Abreu, White Sox avoid arbitration, look to continue rebuild

The White Sox and first baseman slugger Jose Abreu avoided arbitration Friday, according to FanRag Sports.

The report states that the deal is worth $13 million, marking the third-highest reported arbitration-avoiding contract of the day behind Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon and Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Abreu, 30, batted .304 with 33 home runs and 102 RBIs last season. He has batted at least .290 with 25-plus home runs and 100-plus RBIs in all four of his MLB seasons.

After trading away Chris Sale last offseason, further bolstering an already elite farm system, the White Sox have been rumored with some big names this offseason. They were one of the teams to reportedly make an offer for Manny Machado, but nothing transpired.

While the White Sox may still be rebuilding, Abreu has been a great locker room presence for them, and likely will remain on the team for the 2018 season.