U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk already planning team meetings

Jim Furyk has inherited a gifted U.S. Ryder Cup team ahead of this year's competition in Paris.

Likely led by Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas — three of the top four players in the world — the U.S. will try to win in Europe for the first time since 1993.

Furyk was appointed captain last year, and even though the event is nine months away, he's already in planning mode, hoping to have team probables over for dinner sometime soon.

"I'll have to look at the schedule and see where a bulk of the players will be. But for me, The Players Championship here in Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) is a home game," Furyk said, via rydercup.com. "That's in May. I'd love to get together and have all the guys together for a little bit and briefly talk to them.

"I think it's nice to get Ryder Cup week on everyone's radar and prepare them. I haven't picked the dates yet, but with the Players being my home event, it would be an easy event to do that."

Furyk will have an interesting decision to make regarding Tiger Woods. If the 14-time major champion remains healthy all year, and plays reasonably well, Furyk may have to use a captain's pick on him.

While Furyk didn't watch much of the Hero World Challenge, he was impressed with Woods resolve after a poor third round.

"I watched the scores, but I didn't see a lot of golf," Furyk said. "I was interested just like everyone else. It was impressive. He had three real solid rounds. The Saturday round was tough for everyone. He got off to a little bit of a bad start, but it was impressive that he was still fighting and salvaging the day. And coming back strong on Sunday."

If the Ryder Cup points ended today, Brooks Koepka, Thomas, Spieth, Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed would automatically qualify.