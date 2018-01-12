Hornets' Steve Clifford cleared to resume coaching

The Hornets are getting their head coach back.

Steve Clifford has been cleared to resume coaching after taking a medical leave. He had been out since Dec. 6 because of health issues, reported by the Charlotte Observer as severe headaches. It was a condition that began to plague Clifford even before the season.

Clifford will officially re-join the team starting with practice on Tuesday, Jan. 16, before returning to the sidelines on Wednesday, Jan. 17, against the visiting Wizards.

The Hornets (15-24) have gone 6-11 with associate head coach Stephen Silas serving as the team’s acting head coach while Clifford was out.

Charlotte will play host to the Thunder on Saturday before heading to Detroit for a tilt with the Pistons on Jan. 15.