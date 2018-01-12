2018 Stanley Cup odds: Surprising Golden Knights chase Lightning at midseason

What a difference half a season makes.
Of the top five teams in Westgate's preseason odds to win the Stanley Cup, only one -- the Tampa Bay Lightning -- remains within the Top 5 at the halfway point of the NHL season.
The Lightning opened at 12/1, tied for the third-best odds to win it all behind the defending Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and the Edmonton Oilers, who were 6/1 and 9/1 respectively back in September. At midseason, the Lightning have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup at 5/1 -- no surprise since the Bolts sit atop the league with 31 wins and 65 points.
Of course, the biggest surprise in the NHL this season is the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who are in first place in the Western Conference with a stunning 60 points. Before the season, Westgate listed the Golden Knights as one of five teams with 200/1 odds to win the Stanley Cup, worst in the league. Now, Vegas is right behind Tampa Bay with 7/1 odds.
In the midst of a dreadful season, the Oilers fell from the No. 2 slot all the way to 20th currently at 40/1. Of the seven Canadian-based teams, the Winnipeg Jets have the best current odds to rasie the Cup at 18/1, a big jump from their original 50/1 odds.
The last overall Arizona Coyotes have the worst odds to win the Stanley Cup at 2,000/1.
Here is the complete list of all 31 NHL teams and their odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to Las Vegas-based oddsmaker Westgate:
|TEAM
|PRESEASON ODDS
|MIDSEASON ODDS
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|12/1
|5/1
|Vegas Golden Knights
|200/1
|7/1
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|14/1
|10/1
|Nashville Predators
|14/1
|12/1
|St. Louis Blues
|30/1
|14/1
|Dallas Stars
|14/1
|16/1
|Los Angeles Kings
|20/1
|16/1
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|6/1
|16/1
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|25/1
|18/1
|New York Rangers
|16/1
|18/1
|Washington Capitals
|12/1
|18/1
|Winnipeg Jets
|50/1
|18/1
|Anaheim Ducks
|14/1
|20/1
|Boston Bruins
|30/1
|20/1
|San Jose Sharks
|20/1
|20/1
|Chicago Blackhawks
|12/1
|25/1
|Minnesota Wild
|12/1
|25/1
|Carolina Hurricanes
|60/1
|30/1
|New Jersey Devils
|200/1
|30/1
|New York Islanders
|50/1
|30/1
|Calgary Flames
|30/1
|40/1
|Edmonton Oilers
|9/1
|40/1
|Montreal Canadiens
|16/1
|50/1
|Philadelphia Flyers
|50/1
|50/1
|Florida Panthers
|40/1
|100/1
|Ottawa Senators
|30/1
|100/1
|Colorado Avalanche
|100/1
|200/1
|Vancouver Canucks
|200/1
|300/1
|Detroit Red Wings
|200/1
|500/1
|Buffalo Sabres
|60/1
|1,000/1
|Arizona Coyotes
|200/1
|2,000/1