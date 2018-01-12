2018 Stanley Cup odds: Surprising Golden Knights chase Lightning at midseason

News

Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Sporting News
Sporting News /

What a difference half a season makes.

Of the top five teams in Westgate's preseason odds to win the Stanley Cup, only one -- the Tampa Bay Lightning -- remains within the Top 5 at the halfway point of the NHL season.

The Lightning opened at 12/1, tied for the third-best odds to win it all behind the defending Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and the Edmonton Oilers, who were 6/1 and 9/1 respectively back in September. At midseason, the Lightning have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup at 5/1 -- no surprise since the Bolts sit atop the league with 31 wins and 65 points.

MORE: NHL All Star Game 2018: Breaking down the worst snubs, best 3-on-3 combinations

Of course, the biggest surprise in the NHL this season is the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who are in first place in the Western Conference with a stunning 60 points. Before the season, Westgate listed the Golden Knights as one of five teams with 200/1 odds to win the Stanley Cup, worst in the league. Now, Vegas is right behind Tampa Bay with 7/1 odds.

In the midst of a dreadful season, the Oilers fell from the No. 2 slot all the way to 20th currently at 40/1. Of the seven Canadian-based teams, the Winnipeg Jets have the best current odds to rasie the Cup at 18/1, a big jump from their original 50/1 odds.

The last overall Arizona Coyotes have the worst odds to win the Stanley Cup at 2,000/1.

Here is the complete list of all 31 NHL teams and their odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to Las Vegas-based oddsmaker Westgate:

 



Pittsburgh Penguins 6/1 16/1
 
































































































TEAMPRESEASON ODDSMIDSEASON ODDS
Tampa Bay Lightning12/15/1
Vegas Golden Knights200/17/1
Toronto Maple Leafs14/110/1
Nashville Predators14/112/1
St. Louis Blues30/114/1
Dallas Stars14/116/1
Los Angeles Kings20/116/1
Columbus Blue Jackets25/118/1
New York Rangers16/118/1
Washington Capitals12/118/1
Winnipeg Jets50/118/1
Anaheim Ducks14/120/1
Boston Bruins30/120/1
San Jose Sharks20/120/1
Chicago Blackhawks12/125/1
Minnesota Wild12/125/1
Carolina Hurricanes60/130/1
New Jersey Devils200/130/1
New York Islanders50/130/1
Calgary Flames30/140/1
Edmonton Oilers9/140/1
Montreal Canadiens16/150/1
Philadelphia Flyers50/150/1
Florida Panthers40/1100/1
Ottawa Senators30/1100/1
Colorado Avalanche100/1200/1
Vancouver Canucks200/1300/1
Detroit Red Wings200/1500/1
Buffalo Sabres60/11,000/1
Arizona Coyotes200/12,000/1

 


