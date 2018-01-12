Diego Maradona has slammed Sevilla's decision to appoint Vincenzo Montella as Eduardo Berizzo's successor as head coach.

Maradona: Sevilla are crazy to appoint Montella

Montella's first LaLiga match in charge of his new side ended in a 5-3 loss to city rivals Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Berizzo, who underwent last year surgery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, was sacked by Sevilla following an under-par start to the new season.

Montella, previously in charge of Sampdoria and Fiorentina in Serie A, was dismissed by AC Milan in November after the Rossoneri lost six of their opening 13 league games of the campaign.

And a furious Maradona, who played for Sevilla towards the end of his career, hit out at the club's director of football Oscar Arias for appointing the Italian.

"It is crazy that Montella should take Berizzo’s place," Maradona wrote on Instagram on Thursday alongside a photo of Arias and Montella.

"Especially when Montella was kicked out for doing so badly at Milan. There are thousands of coaches who could do the job.

"THE BUSINESSMEN CANNOT CONTROL FOOTBALL (Berizzo must be supported). Or at least put in an alternative. This has to change."