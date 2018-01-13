Steven Adams is a monster of a man. The Thunder center is listed at 7-0, 255 pounds and looks like Khal Drogo flying around the court. But don't take my word for it. Just talk to Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler gives perfect, colorful description of Steven Adams' strength

The Timberwolves star led his team to a 104-88 victory over the Thunder on Wednesday night, filling the stat sheet with 26 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. After the game, Butler was asked to evaluate Karl-Anthony Towns' defensive performance against Adams. He quickly got sidetracked thinking about Adams' ridiculous strength.

NBA POWER RANKINGS: Timberwolves surge into top five

"That motherf—er is strong. Like, I’m serious. He hit me with one screen today, and I thought my life was over," Butler said. "Like, seriously. He’s like from Krypton or something, seriously. He’s strong. I’m gonna call him in here and let him set a screen on you. Dude... I'm trying to tell you."



“What do you think about KAT’s defense tonight on Steven Adams?”



Jimmy Butler’s response... pic.twitter.com/t374a3oWad

— John Meyer (@thedailywolf) January 11, 2018



It's unclear if Adams is part of Clark Kent's family tree, but he's definitely an excellent screener. Adams is currently fourth in the NBA in screen assists per game (4.4) behind only Andre Drummond (5.0), Rudy Gobert (4.9) and Marcin Gortat (4.8).

Calling Adams over to screen me won't be necessary, Jimmy. I believe you.