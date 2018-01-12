Leigh Halfpenny will miss Scarlets' crunch European Champions Cup clash at Bath on Friday after failing a fitness test.

Scarlets lose Halfpenny for Bath crunch clash

The Wales full-back had hoped to return against the Pool 5 leaders at The Rec, but a pectoral muscle injury will keep him on the sidelines.

Wing Johnny McNicholl was also ruled out after the captain's run at Parc y Scarlets on Thursday due to a shoulder problem.

Rhys Patchell will remain at full-back in the absence of Halfpenny, while Tom Prydie starts on the right wing with McNicholl still unavailable.

Scarlets can leapfrog Bath and Toulon with a win against the Premiership side in the penultimate round of the pool stage.