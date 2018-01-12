News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
More misery for Smith as Aussies get humiliated
More misery for Smith as Aussies get thumped

Scarlets lose Halfpenny for Bath crunch clash

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Leigh Halfpenny will miss Scarlets' crunch European Champions Cup clash at Bath on Friday after failing a fitness test.

Scarlets lose Halfpenny for Bath crunch clash

Scarlets lose Halfpenny for Bath crunch clash

The Wales full-back had hoped to return against the Pool 5 leaders at The Rec, but a pectoral muscle injury will keep him on the sidelines.

Wing Johnny McNicholl was also ruled out after the captain's run at Parc y Scarlets on Thursday due to a shoulder problem.

Rhys Patchell will remain at full-back in the absence of Halfpenny, while Tom Prydie starts on the right wing with McNicholl still unavailable.

Scarlets can leapfrog Bath and Toulon with a win against the Premiership side in the penultimate round of the pool stage.

Back To Top