Chelsea January transfer news LIVE: Conte warned off 'one-dimensional' Andy Carroll

Chelsea have been warned off an approach for West Ham striker Andy Carroll, with Pat Nevin considering him to be “one-dimensional”.

Michy Batshuayi remains at Stamford Bridge as a back-up option to Alvaro Morata, but he is expected to head out on loan this month after failing to impress Antonio Conte.

Chelsea line up Allegri

Chelsea have already started to prepare for life after Antonio Conte, with Corriere dello Sport claiming that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is being lined up by the Blues.

Those at Stamford Bridge are expecting to see their current coach leave in the summer, forcing them to find a suitable successor.

PSG join Alex Sandro race

Chelsea and Manchester United will both be sweating after Calciomercato reported that French giants PSG have joined the race to sign Brazilian left back Alex Sandro.

The two Premier League clubs have both been linked with the Juventus defender, but the big-spending Paris outfit have the money to make a move and are looking to sign him in June.

The Bianconeri are open to letting him go for €50 million.

Schalke in talks with Rahman

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has confirmed the club are in talks to sign Baba Rahman from Chelsea.

The full-back has not made an appearance for Antonio Conte's side this season and has been tipped for a return to the Bundesliga, having spent part of last season on loan in Gelsenkirchen.

Pellegrini decides to stay with Roma

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini has decided he wants to stay with the Serie A side for the time being, according to Tutto Mercato Web .

Manchester United and Chelsea were both reportedly interested in bringing in the 21-year-old this month, but will now be forced to wait until at least the summer before swooping.

Hazard agrees Real Madrid move

Eden Hazard is ready to join Real Madrid after rejecting the chance to extend his contract at Chelsea, according to Radio Monte Carlo (via the Express ).

Hazard has reportedly already held talks with the Spanish giants, and is keen to seal a transfer that will take place over the summer.

Vidal shrugs off Chelsea interest

Arturo Vidal is ignoring reported interest from Chelsea and is instead focused on winning silverware with Bayern Munich this season.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a €37 million bid for the midfielder, who worked with Blues boss Antonio Conte at Juventus.

But Vidal said: "Yes, I've heard about it, but I'm fully focused on the season with Bayern and I'm only looking day-to-day."

Chelsea to loan out Musonda

Chelsea's Charly Musonda will have no shortage of offers after being made available for loan, reports the Telegraph .

A host of Premier League sides including Watford, Bournemouth, Newcastle and West Brom are interested in taking the 21-year-old prospect on a temporary deal.

Conte: Chelsea wanted Van Dijk

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that the Blues were interested in Virgil van Dijk before the centre-back made his £75 million move to Liverpool from Southampton earlier this month.

"For sure he was our target but as you know this is football. We can have a lot of targets but you must be able to reach those targets," Conte said.

Christensen signs new Chelsea contract

Andreas Christensen has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old defender has been a solid player for Antonio Conte’s side this season, making 22 appearances so far.

The new deal will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2022, after he initially signed with the Blues in 2012 and spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sandro asking price frustrates Chelsea

Chelsea's efforts to land Alex Sandro are being frustrated by the high asking price Juventus have slapped on their player, claims the Daily Telegraph .

Sandro has long been a target for Antonio Conte, who is keen to bolster his options at the back.

But Juve reportedly are holding out for £60 million, a fee the Blues are not willing to match.