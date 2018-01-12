Mahrez will snub Arsenal transfer - Wise

Arsenal January transfer news LIVE: Mahrez to snub Gunners?

Riyad Mahrez would not be interested in a move to Arsenal, according to former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise.

“I think there would be other teams that Mahrez would look at and think he’s capable of going into, teams that are in a better position than Arsenal.”

Arsenal urged to move for Evans

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has urged the Gunners to bid for West Brom defender Jonny Evans, saying the Northern Ireland centre-back would be a perfect fit at the Emirates.

The 30-year-old former Manchester United man has drawn interest from some of the Premier League's top clubs with his performances at The Hawthorns.

Coquelin completes Valencia move

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has completed his move to Valencia after the Spanish side confirmed an agreement between the two clubs over a transfer fee had been reached.

The deal is expected to be worth £12 million. The former France Under-21 international, meanwhile, has signed a deal that will run until 2022.

Man Utd lodge £25m Alexis bid

Manchester United have lodged a £25 million bid for Alexis Sanchez as they seek to pip arch-rivals Manchester City to the Arsenal forward, reports The Guardian .

Pep Guardiola is said to have a £20m offer on the table for a player who is set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho has now countered that approach, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan offered to Arsenal in an effort to help sweeten the deal.

Jardim gives Liverpool & Arsenal Lemar hope

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim has said that his club do not expect to sell attacker Thomas Lemar this January, but he confessed that if an astronomical offer came their way, they would be in no position to decline it.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked to the France international in recent weeks, and while Jardim wants to keep the 22-year-old as long as possible, he is aware of the financial realities of the modern game.

Wenger confirms Coquelin exit

Francis Coquelin is set to complete a transfer to Valencia, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announced after the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

The Spanish side had hinted at the transfer earlier in the day .

Arsenal agree Ancelotti deal

Carlo Ancelotti has agreed a four-year deal with Arsenal which will see him succeed Arsene Wenger in the summer, reports Corriere dello Sport .

The Gunners tied their long-serving French coach to a two-year contract in 2017, but have lost patience amid a lack of progress and are ready to move on.

Former Chelsea boss Ancelotti is the man they have turned to, with the Italian currently out of work after leaving Bayern Munich.

Wenger hopes Alexis stays at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is hoping Alexis Sanchez will remain with the club "for longer" despite links to a January move to Manchester City.

The 29-year-old has been heavily touted for a switch to City, who failed to conclude a deadline-day swoop for the star back in August.

But the transfer talk didn't prevent Wenger from playing Alexis as a second-half substitute Wednesday against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Aubemeyang listed as Malcolm alternative

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the list of replacements for Alexis Sanchez if Arsenal can't secure a move for Bordeaux forward Malcom, according to Gianluca Di Marzio .

The cost to bring in the Dortmund star amid interest from big-spending Chinese clubs continues to complicate any move for the 28-year-old.

Wenger to keep Mavropanos at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will keep new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos at the club until the end of the season.

The £2 million signing from Greek side PAS Giannina was expected to be sent out on loan this month in a bid to gain experience, with Werder Bremen in advanced talks over a move.

Arsenal hold Malcom talks as Alexis exit nears

Arsenal have held talks with Bordeaux forward Malcom as Alexis Sanchez nears an exit at the Emirates Stadium, reports the Mirror .

Alexis is now expected to leave Arsenal before the January transfer window slams shut, with Manchester City in pole position to sign the two-time Copa America winner.

And his place seems to have been earmarked for Malcom, who has won rave reviews this season for his performances in Ligue 1.

Man City hold Evans talks amid Arsenal interest

Manchester City have held talks with ex-United defender Jonny Evans over a move to the Etihad Stadium, reports the Daily Mail .

Evans, 30, has 18 months remaining on his West Bromwich Albion contract and has also aroused interest from Arsenal this window.

He would be available for around £20 million, while City's interest in Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez has cooled.

Milan slam door on Silva departure

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has insisted that striker Andre Silva will not be departing the club.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Everton after a tough start to life in Italy following a €38 million move from Porto last summer.

Has De Bruyne dropped Alexis hint?

Kevin De Bruyne may have accidentally revealed that Alexis Sanchez will leave Arsenal for Manchester City.

Goal reported on Sunday that City hope to sign the Chilean in the January transfer window and are in ongoing negotiations with Arsenal, with all three parties keen to find a resolution.

And De Bruyne may have suggested a deal is all but done when he was asked about the possibility of Alexis moving to City this month, saying: "When he comes he will add something to the team."

