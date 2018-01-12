Wednesday saw a very bizarre day on the hot stove as the Astros emerged as the frontrunner for Gerrit Cole and then appeared to get him. MLB.com actually reported the deal was agreed upon.

MLB trade rumors: Yankees cool on Gerrit Cole, but not out yet

However, Yahoo Sports reported there was no deal and it was a "false rumor."

How did it even get to that point after Yahoo reported weeks ago that it was a matter of "when" not "if" the Yankees traded for Cole? Well, it happened because the Yankees apparently backed off.

According to the New York Post , the Yankees have shut down trade talks for Cole. That would explain why the Astros suddenly emerged as the favorite team to acquire the 27-year-old.

What it doesn't explain is why the Yankees didn't want the man they formerly drafted in the first round out of high school in 2008. It could simply have been the Pirates were asking for too much. It could also have been a scout insisting the team shouldn't go after him. Either way, it has been a fascinating situation to watch, but it's also a situation that's still evolving.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com said "don't count the Yankees out yet" on MLB Network on Thursday morning. So while it may appear the Yankees didn't want the Pirates' ace Wednesday, an entire day has passed, so who knows what they're thinking now?