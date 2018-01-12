The Lakers have withdrawn their deal intended for Jamil Wilson.

Lakers withdraw deal after player sued over STD, reports say

According to ESPN, the Lakers pulled their 10-day contract for the free-agent forward after a TMZ report on Wednesday revealed a woman filed a lawsuit alleging she contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Wilson while dating him.

The TMZ report noted that the woman claimed Wilson knew he had the STD when they engaged in unprotected sex but didn't disclose the information to her. She is suing for sexual battery and fraud in addition to seeking damages for emotional distress.

"Jamil has been irreparably harmed by the recent accusation, which has now resulted in damage to his NBA career," Wilson's agent, Steve McCaskill of Catalyst Sports, told ESPN. "We will not tolerate these false accusations, but will pursue all legal remedies with the full force of the law."

Wilson, 27, was expected to be activated for Thursday's game against the Spurs, though the Lakers have left the door open to possibly negotiate a deal again in the future.