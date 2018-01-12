Back in the European fold for this week's EurAsia Cup, Paul Casey is desperate to qualify for the Ryder Cup after not featuring in the prestigious contest for almost a decade.

Ryder Cup absence has 'fuelled the fire' for Casey

The Englishman made his Ryder Cup debut in Europe's 2004 victory at Oakland Hills and helped the team retain the title two years later at the K Club near Dublin.

His most recent appearance came in a defeat to the United States at Valhalla in September 2008.

Casey failed to qualify automatically and was overlooked by Colin Montgomerie for a captain's pick in 2010 and has not featured since.

He was not eligible for the 2016 event after giving up his European Tour membership to focus on the PGA Tour, but the 40-year-old has now reversed that decision as he targets a place on the team at Le Golf National outside Paris in September.

"Watching the Ryder Cup and not being a part of it, and knowing I couldn't be a part of it, was one of the toughest things. But it also fuelled the fire and I want to be back involved," Casey told Sky Sports.

"There's all the stuff that happens off the course, all the friendships you build in the team room, all the funny moments, and stressful moments, it's the fabric that makes your career.

"I've got a very good Ryder Cup record, and a very good match play record, I've only ever lost two matches in a Ryder Cup. I'm very proud of that, and I've desperately missed it, and I want to play another one. I want my wife to be there, my kids to be there, to see how cool it is.

"I'm very excited about that, and it's just nice now to have a chance. I've genuinely missed the team element and I've missed my friends in Europe, so I'm probably the most excited guy in the team room here, because I've got so much to gain this week."

Casey's omission from the 2010 team was widely criticised, but the world number 14 claims he does not hold it against Montgomerie.

"It hurt a lot," he said.

"But it was disappointing that I didn't do enough, and I didn't play good enough golf to make enough points to make the team.

"I've never questioned the captain's decision in any team event I've played in, whether I was amateur or professional.

"The first time I saw Monty afterwards was in Abu Dhabi the following year, and I congratulated him on the win. He probably had a harder time talking to me than I did to him. I've never had an issue talking to Colin."

Casey is part of the European team, led by Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, taking on Arjun Atwal's Asia in Malaysia this week.