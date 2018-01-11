News

Wenger to keep Mavropanos at Arsenal until end of season

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will keep new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos at the club until the end of the season.

The £2million signing from Greek side PAS Giannina was expected to be sent out on loan this month in a bid to gain experience, with Werder Bremen in advanced talks over a move.

However, the Greek under-21 international has impressed Gunners boss Wenger and coaches during his first week in training, prompting the French boss to keep him at the club instead.

"I personally want to keep him until May to know him better, to assess his level," Wenger said.

"The first signs he showed in training were so encouraging that I decided to keep him."


Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac are currently out injured which could open up the possibility of Mavropanos featuring in the coming games.


Wenger's side play Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday and currently sit five points off the sought-after Champions League qualification places.

