Texans to hire Brian Gaine as new general manager, report says

The Texans are close to naming Bills vice president for player personnel Brian Gaine as their new general manager, according to NFL.com.

Rick Smith stepped away from the position of Texans GM after the season to care for his ailing wife. He also had some reported tension with head coach Bill O'Brien.

According to the report, Gaine was always a Houston favorite, having spent three years in the organization from 2014-16 as the Texans' director of pro personnel and director of player personnel.

The Texans were a woeful 4-12 last season, but they ended the season on a six-game losing streak after rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL.

With few holes on the roster, especially for a 4-12 team, Gaine should be able to fine-tune the Texans this offseason to help them quickly back into contention.