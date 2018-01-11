DeMarco Murray won't play Saturday against the Patriots.

DeMarco Murray injury update: Titans RB ruled out vs. Patriots

The Titans running back has been ruled out by the Titans, coach Mike Mularkey announced Wednesday.

“He’s out,” Mularkey said. When asked how close Murray is to playing, Mularkey replied, "Not close enough to play this week, but close enough to play next week. He’s very disappointed — I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anyone work so hard in a training room.”

DeMarco Murray injury update: Titans RB reportedly has sprained knee ligament



Murray has been dealing with a sprained knee ligament that has kept him out of the playoffs so far.

Derrick Henry started in his place against the Chiefs last week and had 156 yards rushing with one touchdown and a fumble and 35 more yards receiving.