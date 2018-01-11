News

Sporting News
Davin Bellamy is making the most out of his jab toward Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Georgia's Davin Bellamy is trying to trademark 'Humble Yourself'

The Georgia linebacker has filed a patent to trademark the phrase "Humble Yourself," TMZ reported. He yelled the words at Mayfield after the Bulldogs' double-overtime win in the Rose Bowl.

T-shirts have already been made with the phrase — even Bellamy's mother was seen donning a shirt at the championship game in Atlanta.

The patent was filed Jan. 4, just three days after the Rose Bowl. With everything caught on camera, the moment became viral.



It's a smart move for Bellamy to make a name for himself, even though he could very well be drafted in the later rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft.

