Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough leaving for NFL Draft, report says

Bo Scarbrough will declare for the 2018 NFL Draft, according to AL.com.

The 21-year-old rushed for 596 yards and eight touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2017. He ran for 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns during his time at Alabama.

Scarbrough is not expected to be a top pick in the draft as some have him projected to be a fifth- or sixth-round pick. However, he could very well be a late riser if he tests well at the combine.

The Crimson Tide rusher stands at 6-2, 235 pounds and has shown good top-end speed in the past.