Indiana loses center De'Ron Davis for the season with achilles injury

Indiana has acknowledged what ESPN analyst Dan Dakich reported over the weekend: Hoosiers sophomore center De’Ron Davis will miss the remainder of the season because of a leg injury.

Davis had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn achilles tendon in his right leg. It occurred during a non-contact drill last week in practice, and he was originally listed as out indefinitely. He missed the team’s victories over Minnesota and Penn State prior to the announcement.

A 6-10 sophomore from Park Hill, Col., Davis was averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds before he went down. His minutes had begun to decline, though, as coach Archie Miller went with smaller lineups following junior Juwan Morgan’s breakout game in mid-December against Notre Dame.

Davis’ best game this season came in a loss to then-No. 1 Duke, when Davis battled Blue Devils freshman Wendell Carter and managed 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting along with 5 rebounds.

Indiana is 10-7, 3-2 in the Big Ten and next faces Northwestern at home Sunday.