2018 NFL Draft: Baker Mayfield eligible for combine despite arrest, report says

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will be allowed to participate in this year's NFL Scouting Combine despite an arrest nearly a year ago, a league spokesman said Wednesday according to ESPN.

Whether the Heisman Trophy winner would be invited to the combine came under question since the NFL policy has prevented some players with off-field legal issues from participating. The most recent case was last year when Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon wasn't invited to the combine (he eventually was drafted in the second round by the Bengals).

An NFL spokesman said of Mayfield's case that there was "no issue that would preclude him from attending," likely because his incident did not involve violence.

Mayfield was arrested Feb. 25 in Arkansas by Fayetteville police for public intoxication and was cited for disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. In June, Mayfield reached a plea deal and paid fines for the charges.

According to ESPN, the NFL refuses to invite any player to the combine who had a conviction involving violence, and the league runs background checks on all potential invitees.