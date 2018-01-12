MLB trade rumors: Gerrit Cole has not been traded to Astros, yet

The Astros acquired the top-end starter team owner Jim Crane wanted, and then they didn't.

MLB trade rumors: Astros acquire Gerrit Cole from Pirates

According to MLB.com, Houston Gerrit Cole from the Pirates Wednesday morning. Then about an hour later another report came out that they hadn't

As is the case with these things, talks could pick back up quickly. For now, though, Gerrit Cole to Houston is not happening.

The teams have not announced a deal, and Cole has reportedly yet to be informed of the trade, so the second rumor is true at the moment. That does not mean a deal will not get done, it just means it is not done yet.

Houston tried to get Cole prior to the 2017 trade deadline, but they were unable to do so. Instead, they "settled" for Justin Verlander in a trade prior to the waiver deadline.

Cole is coming off the worst year of his career with the Pirates as he posted a 4.26 ERA and allowed a .254 batting average against.

However, the 2011 No. 1 overall pick still has top-of-the-rotation stuff with a fastball in the upper-90s and a plus curveball and changeup.



19 - #GerritCole is one of 19 pitchers with a K/9 of 8.5+ and an ERA under 3.60 since the start of the 2015 season (min. 50 starts). Control. pic.twitter.com/lmf5FMiBf8

The Yankees were also rumored to be in on Cole, but ultimately came second in the sweepstakes for the 27-year-old.

Cole does not become a free agent until 2019.