The Brewers held the first-place spot in their division for almost all of the first half of the 2017 season, and to make a more serious run at the NL Central they’ll need prospects such as Lewis Brinson to make an impact. And the Angels made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason in signing Shohei Ohtani, who seems bound for success however they use him.

Predicting surprise: Young players who could shine for Brewers, Angels in 2018

Here’s a closer look at both:

Brewers: Lewis Brinson, OF

2017 stats: .106/.236/.277, 47 AB, 2 HR, 0 2B, 17 K, 7 BB

Brinson had only five hits in 47 at-bats last season, but two of those were home runs, and a third was a triple. He’s among a crop of outfield prospects in the Milwaukee system, but Brinson is probably the one with the highest potential future value. Drafted in the first round in 2012 by the Rangers and then shipped to the Brewers in the Jonathan Lucroy trade-deadline deal in 2016, Brinson has mashed at nearly every level of the minors, so there is little reason to sweat the low batting average during his brief stint with the Brewers in 2017.

Brinson was first called up to the majors in the second week of June, and he didn’t get a hit until this third game. It took until late July for him to hit the first of his two home runs. But although he didn’t fully showcase his offensive potential during his time with the Brewers last season, that potential is so great that it is almost tangible. The outfield depth chart in Milwaukee is a little crowded, but Brinson stands a chance to force his way into it this year.

Why he could break out: Brinson did not hit well during his first taste of the majors, but he has a .287 career average in the minors, so he’s bound to figure out major league pitching in time. He drives the ball with authority, posting an average exit velocity 3 mph higher than the rest of the league. Judging from the admittedly small sample of hits last season, Brinson made little soft contact — only 13.3 percent. His flyball rate has been quite a bit higher in the minors, so some of the ground balls and line drives that he hit in the bigs are going to get into the air with more at bats.

Brinson plays both left and center field reliably, thanks to well above average speed and a very good arm. This combined with his ability to hit the ball to all fields and with decent power makes him the kind of well-rounded outfielder the Brewers will need to keep competing in a tough division.

Texas nabbed him out of high school in 2012, and by the 2015 season he had already reached Triple-A. At almost six years younger than the average player at that level, Brinson raked Pacific Coast League pitching for a .433 batting average in just under 40 at bats after starting the year in High-A. His trajectory has always been straight up, and this will only continue in the upcoming season.

Angels: Shohei Ohtani, OF/P

2017 stats: Hitting: .332/.403/.540, 202 AB, 8 HR, 16 2B, 63 K, 24 BB | Pitching: 25.1 IP, 13 H, 9 ER, 19 BB, 29 K, 3.20 ERA

Ohtani is already a sensation, and pitchers and catchers won’t report for another month. The 23 year old was an MVP-caliber hitter in Japan in 2016 while also pitching to a 10-4 record with a 1.86 ERA.

An ankle injury limited him in 2017, but going into a new season with a new team, the biggest question is how the Angels will use him. His pitching tools are straight out of a video game, and he can somehow mash at the plate at the same time. Ohtani throws a heater that was clocked at 102.5 mph in 2016 (a record in Japan), and it regularly sits in the upper 90s. He pairs that with a splitter and slider that are both potentially high-quality pitches. And he can rake, too. Ohtani hit 22 home runs and 18 doubles in well under 400 plate appearances in 2016, and even in a shortened 2017 season he popped 25 extra base hits.

MORE: Expect a two-way highlight reel with Ohtani

Why he could break out: Simply, he seems too good for it not to happen. Whether Mike Scioscia chooses to employ him as a pitcher or as an outfielder, Ohtani seems like he’s going to excel. And even if he’s a hybrid of sorts not really seen since Babe Ruth was still in Boston, Ohtani demonstrated in Japan for the past two years especially that he can be both a good pitcher and a good hitter in the same season. The demands of doing so across an entire MLB season might prove too great, but it will be tempting for the Angels to at least seriously consider it.

As a pitcher, he projects to be a top of the rotation starter for the Angels, and as a hitter he could fairly easily supplant Kole Calhoun in right field. Either way, Ohtani turned pro in Japan at 18 and put in five seasons before coming to the United States, so he will have plenty of room to develop in an Angels uniform.

Next week: A look at who has the best shot to break out for the Rockies and Twins.