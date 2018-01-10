Richie Incognito had 'misunderstanding' with Yannick Ngakoue, says Bills GM

Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed there was an exchange between Bills guard Richie Incognito and Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in Sunday's playoff game, but called it a "misunderstanding."

Ngakoue went on Twitter after Jacksonville's 10-3 victory and accused Incognito of using racial slurs. "Great win to day!," Ngakoue tweeted. "And 64 (Incognito's number), you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league."

"There was definitely an exchange," Beane said Tuesday during a postseason media conference. "I think there's a misunderstanding of what was said.

"From what I understand, it was a little bit of on-the-field stuff, back and forth."

However, Beane said the team has contacted the NFL about Ngakoue's allegations, and that Incognito has unsuccessfully reached out to the Jags lineman.

Ngakoue said Monday he could not recall whether Incognito used the N-word.

"No, I don't remember, but, you know, he said what he said," Ngakoue said (via ESPN). "He knows what he said. I don't gotta repeat it."

Buffalo tackle Dion Dawkins tweeted Sunday he didn't hear Incognito say anything inappropriate.

"i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS," the tweet read.