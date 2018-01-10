NFL: Matt Ryan misses Falcons practice due to 'personal matter'

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was absent from training because of a "personal matter," the NFL side said on Tuesday.

Matt Ryan misses Falcons practice due to 'personal matter'

Although the Falcons noted in a statement that his absence was "non-injury related," no further information was available ahead of Atlanta's NFL divisional playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ryan's top target, wide receiver Julio Jones, also did not practice on Tuesday but the Falcons reported he is expected to go through workouts as the week goes on.

The Falcons face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday.