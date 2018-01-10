The Auburn basketball program is right where fans, in their wildest dreams, imagined it could be when it made the controversial decision to hire coach Bruce Pearl nearly three years ago.

What's going right with Auburn basketball?

Heading into a game against Ole Miss on Tuesday, the No. 22 Tigers were undefeated in the SEC and ranked in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll for the first time since 2003. Auburn opened its conference slate with back-to-back wins against ranked teams, downing then-No. 23 Tennessee and No. 22 Arkansas last week.

However, life for Auburn under the often-embattled Pearl, whose previous stint at Tennessee was cut short after several NCAA violations, in the words of Langston Hughes, "ain't been no crystal stair. It's had tacks in it, and splinters and boards torn up and places with no carpet on the floor."

Apart from a miraculous run to the SEC Tournament semifinals as a No. 13 seed in 2015, Pearl hasn't been able to recreate the magic he brought to Milwaukee and Tennessee, where he guided his teams to nine straight NCAA Tournament appearances. Despite posting its first winning record in the Pearl era in 2016-17 when it went 18-14, Auburn endured its third straight losing record (7-11) against league foes under his regime.

Things appeared as if they'd get worse before they got better when Auburn assistant Chuck Person was one of four coaches at high-profile schools arrested as part of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball recruiting. But that didn't adversely impact the Tigers' performance. Let's examine what has helped Auburn turn the corner in Pearl's fourth season.

Mustapha Heron

The 6-5, 218-pound Heron was the anchor on an Auburn team that might've sank last season without him. He led the Tigers in scoring as a true freshman and was the only member of the team who put up more than a dozen points per game.

He has been just as good as a sophomore, averaging a team-high 15.9 points. Heron has been the picture of consistency. In 46 games as a Tiger, he has failed to score in double digits just three times.

Sharing is caring

Auburn is second in the SEC in scoring, averaging 87.3 points per game. That is the most the Tigers have put up since the Wesley Person-led 1991-92 team, which scored 86.6 a game. Bryce Brown has emerged as a legitimate No. 2 scoring option. After seeing a dip in his production, going from 10.1 points per game as a freshman to 7.5 as a sophomore, the 6-3 junior has asserted himself as a perfect complement to Heron. The Stone Mountain, Ga., product is good for 15.7 points per while playing a team-high 31.5 minutes per game.

It's no coincidence Brown's uptick has coincided with his team's increased generosity. The Tigers are fifth in the SEC with 16 assists per game, their most helpers since the 2006-07 Auburn squad went for 17 assists per game. Sophomore Jared Harper, who leads the team by dishing out 5.5 assists per game, is also averaging a career-high 12.7 points. DeSean Murray, a transfer from Presbyterian and a former Big South Player of the Year, has been a welcome addition, chipping in 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

3s for all

Missouri (148) is the only SEC team that has made more 3-pointers than Auburn's 147, and no team in the conference has launched more attempts from deep than the Tigers (390), who are connecting at a 37.7 percent rate, fifth in the league. Four Auburn Tigers, a group that includes Murray (43.8), Chuma Okeke (43.6), Harper (42.3), Brown (36.7) and Malik Dunbar (36.4), shoot better than 35 percent from 3-point range.

Board games

Led by Murray's 7.3 per game, the Tigers are the SEC's second-best rebounding outfit, snatching down 41 a contest. Their 13.4 offensive rebounds per game represent the conference's best mark. Teamwork is making the dream work in the paint. Anfernee McLemore (6.1), Okeke (6.0), Heron (5.6) and Horace Spencer (5.4) are also crashing the boards hard.

Not bad for a team that was picked to finish ninth in its conference.