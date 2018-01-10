UCF LB Shaquem Griffin, NFL Draft prospect, accepts bid to Senior Bowl

UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin, one of the most intriguing NFL Draft prospects, will be taking his talents to one of the biggest platforms ahead of the NFL Combine.

Sources tell Sporting News that Griffin has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl on Jan. 27. It is an important opportunity for Griffin to answer questions about his ability to play at the next level. The doubts surrounding Griffin have nothing to do with production, character or work ethic.

Griffin lost his left hand when he was 4 years old, an incident that hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the top linebackers in the nation. The Senior Bowl will help Griffin answer the inevitable questions about being able to play in the NFL with one hand.

If his time at Central Florida is any indication, he can make that transition to the NFL. Griffin finished the 2017 season with 62 tackles, 10 for a loss, and 5.5 sacks, as well as two fumble recoveries and an interception. The versatile prospect projects as an outside linebacker or situational defensive end in the NFL.

The Senior Bowl — arguably the most visible of the all-star game formats for NFL Draft prospects — draws dozens of scouts and general managers from all 32 NFL teams. Griffin will have a full week of workouts and practices in Mobile, Ala.. as well as the game itself, to help solidify his draft stock.