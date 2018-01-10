Zielona Gora stunned Group D leaders Besiktas 99-96 in the pick of Tuesday's FIBA Basketball Champions League action.

Zielona Gora shock Besiktas in FIBA Champions League

Besiktas had lost only two of their previous nine outings in this season's competition but were undone in Poland, Thomas Kelati top-scoring for the hosts with 16 points.

Vladimir Dragicevic and James Florence contributed 14 and 12 respectively, while Josh Adams (18) and Juan Palacios (17) performed impressively in a losing cause for Besiktas, who are joined on 17 points atop the group by Nanterre and Nymburk after their wins over Aris and Bonn.

In Group B, leaders Ludwigsburg saw off Neptunas 87-71, while PAOK defeated Capo d'Orlando 79-61.

It went the distance in the Group C meeting between Reyer Venezia and Rosa Radom, the Italian side prevailing 102-93 after overtime to remain level on 16 points at the top with Estudiantes, who triumphed 81-65 over Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, in Group A, there were wins for Oldenburg and Hapoel Holon.