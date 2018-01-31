Tyrod Taylor was the quarterback who helped end the Bills' long playoff drought. But when his first playoff game with Buffalo ended with him hitting the ground hard in Jacksonville, it likely marked his last game with the team.

Draft? Trade? Exploring Bills' best non-Tyrod Taylor QB options in 2018

Even though Taylor continued his steady passing, running and mostly mistake-free play throughout his third season as the Bills' starting quarterback, his inexplicable midseason benching against the Chargers showed the organization's hand. The Bills are ready to move on from him in the offseason.

Taylor, 28, is due a $6 million roster bonus when free agency opens in March, which would put his salary for 2018 at $16 million with a team cap hit of about $18 million. If he's not released before then, the Bills will be looking to sign and then trade him.

Barring a 180 in their thinking and spending, the Bills will need a replacement for Taylor. Here are their best options.

1. Stay put and draft a QB

Between Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfleld, Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph, there are up to six quarterback prospects who could go in a very busy first round for the position in April. There's a good chance more than one of those guys will slip to the Bills, who have back-to-back at picks No. 21 and No. 22 overall.

The second first-rounder, acquired from Kansas City in the Pat Mahomes deal, gives Buffalo the luxury of still addressing defense for coach Sean McDermott early, too. With no consensus on the "best" future NFL QB in this class, landing Jackson or Rudolph would by no means be settling for a consolation prize. The key for the Bills with any young QB is pushing to get him better offensive-line and skill-player support.

2. Trade up and draft a QB

The Chiefs got aggressive to get Mahomes because Andy Reid and his coaching staff loved the massive upside of the young QB's skill set. The same thing happened with the Bears in jumping up to get Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2.

If the Bills feel there's one particular prospect in that group they prefer over the others, they should go after him. At the moment, near the top, Wyoming's Josh Allen has plenty of appeal as a big, strong, athletic QB who can handle Buffalo weather.

These first two options stand out because they get the Bills to go from stop-gap recycling at QB to committing long-term to a rookie.

3. Trade for a veteran

If the Bills wanted to bridge the gap from Taylor, Alex Smith would have been their best bet. That was before, however, they changed offensive coordinators from West Coaster Rick Dennison to Erhardt-Perkins-based Brian Daboll and the Chiefs agreed in principle to trade the 33-year-old Smith to the Redskins instead.

It looks like the Bills are finally breaking free from getting someone else's QB with a limited ceiling. The chances are now slim to none they go this route with Smith off the board.

4. Stick with Nathan Peterman

"Overwhelmed" would be a kind word to describe Peterman's two starts as a fifth-round rookie. But keep in mind he went into the season as more of a developmental project and not with the mindset that he was going to be the No. 1 over Taylor. A full offseason with that mentality, in addition to more help around him, is bound to make Peterman improve.

Peterman impressed coaches enough in the preseason to displace T.J. Yates as the Bills' top backup. There are lots of things they like about his raw ability, and it shouldn't be shocking if the Bills simply decide to try to harness it as their starting solution.

5. Sign a Vikings free-agent QB

Case Keenum, independent of what happens in the playoffs, is looking like he'll either re-sign in Minnesota or follow offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, should the latter become a head coach elsewhere. If Keenum stays, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford, likely won't be back.

At 25, Bridgewater would come with a high upside but the unknowns around his health will keep his price low. Bradford has proved he can still deliver strong play when healthy, but he's 30 and carries a different level of risk vs. reward coming off his latest knee injury.

Bradford is a Plan B worth exploring if the Bills are determined to go the veteran route and someone else makes a better offer to get Smith. Then again, it wouldn't be bad to bring in Bridgewater to compete with Peterman and a rookie.