Mikaela Shiffrin's stunning run of form continued as she claimed a fifth successive victory in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup on Tuesday.

Five on the spin as Shiffrin slaloms to success

The American has swept all before her this season, her latest slalom success in Flachau marking her eighth from the last nine races across all disciplines.

Shiffrin was second fastest down the first run with a time of 55.98 seconds, 0.37s off the pace of Bernadette Schild with Frida Hansdotter (+0.74s) third quickest.

But Shiffrin showcased her class when it mattered, storming to a run of 54.88s second time round, the only woman to dip under the 55-second mark.

Schild's 56.19s was good enough to secure the runner-up spot, 0.94s behind the winner, while Hansdotter (+1.43s) maintained her podium position.

Shiffrin's maximum returns sees her extend her overall standings lead to a massive 821 points, after closest challengers Wendy Holdener and Petra Vlhova failed to finish their first runs.

She also leads Vlhova by 335 points in the slalom standings and looks firmly on course to defend her Olympic slalom gold at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang next month.