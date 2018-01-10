Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was upbeat about the condition of injured wide receiver Antonio Brown at the team's media conference on Tuesday.

Antonio Brown injury update: Mike Tomlin upbeat about WR's condition

Brown has been out since Week 15 when he suffered a partially torn calf muscle against the New England Patriots.

The Steelers hope to have him back for the AFC divisional round meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

"It was a great week for Antonio, we practiced yesterday, he was a full participant in practice, we're excited about where he is," Tomlin told reporters.

"Obviously we'll continue to monitor his participation throughout the week and really gauge his availability based on that.

"We can't take steps backwards as we prepare collectively and obviously with him in terms of his physical health."

Brown finished the season as the NFL's leader in receiving yards with 1,533. He was second in targets with 162 and fifth in receptions with 101.