ATLANTA — Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith combined for an iconic game-winning 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give the Crimson Tide a 26-23 victory against Georgia in the College Football Playoff on Monday.

What they're saying about Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith

It's a play that will live on in college football lore — much like Deshaun Watson's last-second touchdown pass in the 2017 championship game.

Here's one more look at that fantastic play:



What a game. What a finish.



Alabama does what Alabama does. pic.twitter.com/OITczvp4n1

— ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2018



And here's what they said afterward:

Alabama coach Nick Saban



What was Head Coach emotions when he watch the ball (winning pass)flying thru the air #Espn pic.twitter.com/F2iGuySrsW

— InsideBamaRecruiting (@RTRnews) January 9, 2018



"We try to teach them to play the next play and show resiliency and make the next play. So, that's exactly what we did. We got them stopped to a field goal in overtime and took advantage of the opportunity even though Tua probably couldn't have thrown that pass if I could have got a hold of him after he took the sack, but I couldn't get out there fast enough."

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

"We called four verticals on that play. After the sack, we just got up and took it to the next play. And throughout that process, we got the ball. It looked like they were running two trap. The corner trap on that single receiver side, and I held the safety in the middle as the over was coming. I looked back out, and he was wide open, 'Smitty' was wide open so I hit him, and here we are now, thank God."

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith



DeVonta Smith on the winning TD: "When they called the play, I looked at Tua. I said: Believe in me, bro. And he nodded his head. And when I saw it was Cover-2, I knew I had a chance." pic.twitter.com/SGrOILilIi

— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 9, 2018



Georgia coach Kirby Smart

"He's a good player. He's got confidence in his arm. He scrambles and makes plays, throws the ball down the field. He's a really talented freshman, reminds you of Jake (Fromm) with a lot of things he did. He's got poise in the pocket, and he made the plays when he had to."