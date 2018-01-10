Albert Demchenko and Tatyana Ivanova are among a further 20 Russian athletes to have registered an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the lifetime Olympic bans issued by the IOC.

More Russian athletes appeal to CAS against Olympic bans

The luge silver medallists at the 2014 Winter Olympics and their fellow athletes were all sanctioned for doping violations after samples from the Games in Sochi were re-analysed as part of the Oswald Commission.

The latest batch of appeals take the number of Russian competitors fighting bans to 42.

CAS have opened a procedure for each athlete, with the decisions of a combined hearing expected before the end of January.