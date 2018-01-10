MLB trade rumors: Astros now in on Gerrit Cole as Yankees still in pursuit

Sources told the NY Daily News it was inevitable the Yankees would acquire Pirates starter Gerrit Cole in a trade, but this news has apparently not deterred the Astros, who have amped up their pursuit of the Pittsburgh pitcher.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Astros have engaged in talks with the Pirates to acquire Cole, and while many scouts told the NY Daily News they believe the Yankees will be the team to get him, they openly admit the Astros have the assets to get a deal done too.

“They’re one of the few organizations that have the depth, at the big-league and minor-league level, to match what the Yankees can offer,” an AL scout told the NY Daily News. “But (GM Jeff) Luhnow has shown he doesn’t want to give up top prospects if he can help it, so I’d still favor the Yankees.”

Yahoo Sports reported a trade between the Pirates and the Astros would have to include either outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, or Forrest Whitley, who is ranked No. 36.

In contrast, the Yankees could include outfielder Clint Frazier, who is now blocked by Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, or Chance Adams, who very well could have to wait to see time at the major league level with all of the talent New York has in their rotation.

At this point, the hold up for any team trying to trade for Cole is the Pirates reportedly wanting three top prospects in a deal. Now, whether this means they want three Top 100 prospects or simply three prospects they view as top guys remains to be seen, but the fact is it will probably take a very good prospects to get this deal done. The Pirates aren't the Marlins.

It's a matter now of who will give up the top prospect to get Cole. While the Astros are known to hold on to prospects, they did deal Franklin Perez for Justin Verlander at the waiver deadline and Perez was only 20 years old at the Double-A level with three plus pitches. He was about as top as you can get even if he was under the radar.

As for the Yankees, they traded Dustin Fowler and Jorge Mateo for Sonny Gray at the trade deadline. They are more than willing to make a move, it's just a matter of what GM Brian Cashman views as the right move.

It should also be noted the Astros have been in on Cole for a while. They were one of several teams rumored to be asking about the Pirates starter prior to the July 31. At the same time, the Yankees drafted Gerrit Cole with the 28th pick out of high school in 2008, so they have wanted him for even longer than Houston. The 27-year-old eventually went on to UCLA and was drafted No. 1 overall in 2011.