Ravens keeping options open at RB next season

The Ravens' loss during the final week of the regular season knocked them out of the playoffs, and the team is now open to roster changes.

Running back is a position of particular interest for head coach John Harbaugh, despite Alex Collins' emergence as a lead back. Collins rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns on 212 carries (4.6 yards per carry), but Harbaugh left open the possibility of adding another runner during the offseason.

"I'm looking to upgrade everything. You know that's how I'm going to answer the question," Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. "Alex Collins has proven the fact that he can be a very good back in this league.

"We're going to look to have the best running back group we can. If that means we add a guy, I'm all for it. If it means it's these guys we have, then yeah, I think they're good enough. I'm all for adding a guy in that position, if we get the right kind of guy that can make us better."

The Ravens also have Javorius "Buck" Allen and Danny Woodhead expected back next season, as well as Kenneth Dixon, who suffered a season-ending knee injury before the start of training camp, and was suspended twice.

"Kenneth Dixon should be right in that conversation," Harbaugh said. "Kenneth has to take care of his business and be ready to go. I see him in here doing it all the time. Heck yeah, Kenneth Dixon is a big part of that conversation."

Should the Ravens add another running back during the the draft, it could spell trouble for either Allen or Dixon making next season's roster.