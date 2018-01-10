New trainer backs Fury to change public perception

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's new trainer Ben Davison believes the boxer has been harshly judged by the public and will show a different side to his character when he returns to the ring.

Fury was cleared by UK Anti-Doping in December to resume his fighting career after agreeing a two-year backdated ban for an anti-doping violation.

"He can be himself now and the public will see a different side to him," Davison told ESPN.

"He is unbeaten and now he can be who he needs to be. He's a draw anyway now - he hasn't got to make things big because he's already big."

Davison described the perception people have of the 29-year-old Fury outside the ring as unfair.

"He's a stand-up man and that's one of the first things I noticed with him. He says what he believes and he sticks to what he believes. He's a very good man.

"What the public think of him isn't the real Tyson Fury. With the time he's had away from the sport and what he's gone through in his personal life, it's given him a different light and he's there where he wants to be."

Briton Fury, who has a 25-0 record, became WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO world champion when he beat Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in November, 2015 but he has not fought since.



(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar, editing by Ed Osmond)