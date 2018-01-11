ATLANTA — The theme of Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game was contrast. Alabama, which looked hopeless in the first half, dominated the second. Georgia, which reached the title game thanks to a game-winning run in the Rose Bowl, lost on a game-winning pass.

Jake Fromm shows why Georgia's future is bright amid darkness of title-game loss

The scene inside the Bulldogs' locker room after their 26-23 overtime defeat at the hands of the Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was exactly what one would expect; the kind of visible heartbreak that’s contagious enough to be seen even on the faces of the locker-room security cops guarding the entrance.

The room full of grieving Bulldogs was eerily quiet and seemingly dark; in contrast, there was one bright beacon of hope standing in the middle of the floor and wearing a red No. 11 jersey.

Quarterback Jake Fromm’s stat line — 16-of-23 passing, 232 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions — doesn't necessarily jump off the page, but on more than one occasion against Alabama, the true freshman showed why he and Georgia will be title contenders again next season and beyond.

“Jake’s a special kid,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “He's a gamer. He understands the game of football. He sees spacing on the field. He sees guys open … very accurate passer.

“I mean, if you want to find out about Jake Fromm, go ask those guys on the other side of the ball, and they'll tell you because that’s a really good defense he just went against."

Indeed, Alabama presented the challenge of college football’s best unit in terms of total defense, pass efficiency defense, average yards allowed per play and scoring defense. The Crimson Tide also ranked fifth in the nation in first downs allowed.

And all Fromm did was help Georgia (13-2) gain 181 yards on third-down plays alone. Seven of the Bulldogs’ eight third-down conversions Monday came on third-and-6 or more, and five of those seven were passing conversions.

Of course, a solid chunk of that total came on Fromm’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman midway through the third quarter. Yes, the score that put Georgia up 20-7, right after Alabama had found the end zone for the first time in the game, turned out to be the Bulldogs’ last score of regulation. But Fromm’s execution on such a big play was impressive enough to elicit a raised eyebrow on the face of the opposing coach.

“That guy,” Nick Saban said of Fromm after the game. “He knows where to go with the ball.”

Fromm's aura after the game, though stained with the same dismay displayed by his teammates, was what provided the contrast in the locker room. Even at age 19, he’s the leader, and he made it clear in the way he handled such a defeat.

The word "seniors" came out of Fromm's mouth at least four times in a four-minute span. He specifically referenced running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, thanking them for "setting the standard for Georgia football" with their work ethic.

But Fromm also did not shy away from acknowledging the meaning of the success he and the team had in 2017.

“It definitely shows where Georgia football is heading,” he said. "We hope to be back next year. This team played great. If we had to do another one, I'd definitely take my odds with this football team."

In part because Alabama also played a true freshman quarterback Monday, Georgia knows the Crimson Tide will remain an obstacle to success for the short term. There’s a decent chance the rematch of this national championship game could come in next year’s SEC championship game, played in the same building.

Tua Tagovailoa, who saved the Tide’s title hopes and whom Fromm says he knows well, took Round 1 of what could be a series of epic QB duels over the next few years. And despite the loss, Georgia can find comfort in that its freshman passer was a couple plays away from defeating the best defense in college football.

After Alabama lost to Clemson in last year’s national title game, Saban told his players not to "waste the failure," to learn from the pain and remember what they did wrong in losing on the last play.

This is where Monday night’s contrast theme ends, because after losing on the last play of the game themselves, the Bulldogs took the same approach.

Or their leader did, at least.

"The experience is something you can’t have any other way," Fromm said. "We’ll be back next year."