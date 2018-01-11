Big Ten refs miss several calls in Alabama's comeback win over Georgia

The Big Ten referees officiating Alabama's comeback win over Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship missed several calls that would have adversely affected the Tide — and, potentially, changed the outcome of the game.

Several times throughout the night, referees failed to call a penalty that would have either given Georgia first-down yardage or kept Alabama out of scoring position. Alabama ended up winning 26-23 in overtime.

The biggest no-call was a false start by Najee Harris before the Tide's game-tying touchdown play in the fourth quarter. Tua Tagovailoa hit Calvin Ridley in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 20 on fourth-and-4, but Alabama shouldn't have gotten the play off in the first place.

WR at bottom jumps early on TD.

Another missed call was on Georgia's would-be blocked punt. The call on the field was that Georgia was offsides, though it's clear two Alabama players actually moved before the snap. In the end, it was a negligible missed call, though it did cost Georgia at least five yards on its next drive.

Mekhi Brown is gonna have to run back to Tuscaloosa if he keeps it up

Brown made a clothesline tackle on Georgia's next kickoff return.

The refs also missed several facemask calls and Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson shoving Jake Fromm's head after a tackle.

Of course, none of this has any effect on Alabama after the fact. But it will be a part of the story of the Tide's championship season.