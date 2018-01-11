How many people outside Alabama had ever heard of Tua Tagovailoa before Monday night? Well, not counting the people in Hawaii, where he was a highly touted prospect in high school who drew comparisons to fellow islander Marcus Mariota. Now, the true freshman has earned legendary status in Alabama's rich football history by leading the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia in the College Football Playoff National championship game.

Three reasons Alabama won the CFB Playoff championship game

Tagovailoa didn't win the game alone, as the Crimson Tide (13-1), who trailed 13-0 at halftime, played noticeably better on both sides of the ball in the second half. Here are three reasons Alabama won the CFB Playoff championship game.

1. Tua Tagovailoa becomes an instant legend in Alabama football lore — Alabama coach Nick Saban gave Tagovailoa the football to start the second half against the Bulldogs (13-2) and asked him to to do what starting QB Jalen Hurts could not do — move the football. Tagovailoa responded almost immediately. The key play in regulation came right at the 10-minute mark of the third quarter. On 3rd-and-7, Tagovailoa rolled right behind the line of scrimmage near midfield and was surrounded by Bulldogs. Incredibly, he reversed his field and somehow picked up the first down. Four plays later, he hit Henry Ruggs III with a six-yard TD toss to cut the Georgia lead to 13-7. Tagovailoa went on to complete 14-of-24 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including the play ’Bama fans will remember for years to come — Tagovailoa's 41-yard scoring strike to DeVonta Smith that won the CFB Playoff National Championship game in OT.



While Alabama's starting QB, Hurts, struggled in the first half (3-of-8 for 21 yards), he deserves credit for his enthusiastic support of Tagovailoa as the game wound down. That is a nice example for young athletes — anyone, really — in sportsmanship, class and maturity.

"I just thought we had to throw the ball in the game and I thought Tagovailoa could do it better," Saban told ESPN after the game.

2. Alabama adjustments were the difference — Give credit to Georgia's coaching staff for an excellent game plan in the first half, as they mixed up plays and kept Alabama on its heels. The Bulldogs passed on first down, ran on third and long, and several times ran unexpected plays to pick up first downs. But you can only fool Nick Saban and his staff so many times before they get wise. The plays that worked for the Bulldogs in the first half didn't work so well in the second.

Saban's decision to insert Tagovailoa in the second half looks brilliant in hindsight, but really, if that had not worked, he would have been roasted in Tuscaloosa. Saban and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had the faith in the untested freshman to turn him loose, letting him whip the ball around the field like a Heisman Trophy candidate That's the kind of outside-the-box thinking that won a championship.

3. Alabama's defense struggled early, but stepped up in crunch time — Georgia tried attacking the center of the Crimson Tide defense a few times early in the game. The Bulldogs might as well have been running into a brick wall going against defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne and the rest of the interior defense. But the Tide were vulnerable on the edge early in the game. Sony Michel had some big plays running outside, as did quarterback Jake Fromm. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman beat the Bama D to the end zone on a direct snap 1-yard run in the second quarter, and toasted the Tide defense on an 80-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

That was Georgia's last score in regulation. Credit the Alabama defense for forcing Fromm into uncomfortable situations late in the game. The result: Alabama's fifth national championship in the Saban era.