Alabama's Bo Scarbrough screams 'F— Trump' before championship game

President Donald Trump's appearance at the College Football Playoff championship has apparently drawn the ire of some of its attendants — including a key member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Ahead of Alabama's matchup against Georgia in the title game, running back Bo Scarbrough could be seen (and heard) yelling "F— Trump" while the Tide walked off the field after pregame warmups.
MORE: Alabama vs. Georgia: Live updates, scores
Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018
It will be interesting to see what ramifications — if any — Scarbrough faces for his comments. For his part, Bo denies making that specific comment; he insists he said 'F— Georgia.'
If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this world https://t.co/VXKFBk7Vnh
— Bo Scarbrough (@starbo06) January 9, 2018