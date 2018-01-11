President Donald Trump's appearance at the College Football Playoff championship has apparently drawn the ire of some of its attendants — including a key member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama's Bo Scarbrough screams 'F— Trump' before championship game

Ahead of Alabama's matchup against Georgia in the title game, running back Bo Scarbrough could be seen (and heard) yelling "F— Trump" while the Tide walked off the field after pregame warmups.

MORE: Alabama vs. Georgia: Live updates, scores



Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018



It will be interesting to see what ramifications — if any — Scarbrough faces for his comments. For his part, Bo denies making that specific comment; he insists he said 'F— Georgia.'