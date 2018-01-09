Long lines, leaky roof, Donald Trump creating headaches for CFB fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fans are waiting in long lines to enter Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Monday's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia, according to multiple reports.
Story developing: Lines outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium are not moving. Taking at least hour to get inside at this point. At this pace, some will miss kickoff.
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2018
The backup was due in part to security measures related to President Donald Trump attending the game.
ESPN's Darren Rovell said a gate entrance was closed as Trump arrived to the stadium.
Angry fans appeared to boo the POTUS:
They locked down @MBStadium for @realDonaldTrump an hour ago and myself and a thousand fans have been waiting in the rain to get in. Let’s just say there were plenty of boos when Trump arrived pic.twitter.com/6XIr8YO5gO
— Andy Scholes (@AndyScholesCNN) January 8, 2018
An apology was tweeted by the official College Football Playoff Twitter account:
Thank you for your patience entering the stadium. Gate 1 has resumed full operation. pic.twitter.com/3mBuMCUCkZ
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 9, 2018
There are also several reports of water leaking through the $1.5 billion stadium's roof.
My tax dollars at work, the roof is leaking at
Mercedes-Benz Stadium. #NationalChampionship
— Jack (@Jackintosh35) January 9, 2018
So there is a fairly steady drop of water falling from the ceiling on the field in front of us, here at the 20 yard line closest to the end zone that says Georgia.
— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 8, 2018
There appears to be a small leak in the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium https://t.co/zbnWEgqdcX
— Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) January 9, 2018
Uh, so, water is leaking from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Wet ball drill could come in handy now.
— Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) January 8, 2018
True.
Also...MBS was built to be an outdoor stadium. The plan was (as long as the roof worked) to leave it open unless there was a 50% chance of rain or more.
Obviously, it shouldn't leak when it is closed, though. https://t.co/cZb0Ef46i9
— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 8, 2018