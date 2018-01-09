News

Long lines, leaky roof, Donald Trump creating headaches for CFB fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Fans are waiting in long lines to enter Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Monday's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia, according to multiple reports.



The backup was due in part to security measures related to President Donald Trump attending the game.

ESPN's Darren Rovell said a gate entrance was closed as Trump arrived to the stadium.

Angry fans appeared to boo the POTUS:



An apology was tweeted by the official College Football Playoff Twitter account:



There are also several reports of water leaking through the $1.5 billion stadium's roof.






