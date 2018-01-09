Alabama vs. Georgia: Live updates, scores from College Football Playoff championship

The College Football Playoff championship game is finally here, an all-SEC affair between No. 3 seed Georgia and No. 4 Alabama.

The Tide and Bulldogs' championship game matchup marks the first all-conference championship game in the College Football Playoff era, and the first since Alabama's BCS championship game win over LSU in 2012.

That said, Monday's game promises to be a knock-down, drag-out battle between two teams that base their games on physicality. For Georgia, that starts in the backfield with running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who have rushed for a combined 2,449 yards, 31 touchdowns and 7.05 yard-per-carry average this year. On defense, Butkus Award-winning linebacker Roquan Smith will be in charge of keeping the Tide's offense in check.

Alabama typically prides itself on its run game, and should try to utilize guys like Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and others who make up its running back corps. The Tide will likely try to get Jalen Hurts involved in the run game as well. Defensively, Alabama boasts the nation's top overall defense, the No. 2 pass efficiency defense (holding opposing quarterbacks to a combined 98.9 rating) and the nation's No. 2 rush defense (allowing 94.1 yards per game).

Follow along live as Sporting News provides live updates from the CFP title game (all times Eastern):

Pregame

7:54 p.m.: Uga X makes an appearance.



UGA IS IN THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/vwuISmXlbr

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018



7:21 p.m.: Terrell Owens and A.J. Green are both in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



T.O. rollin with the Tide pic.twitter.com/Lh9EESOgxE

— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 9, 2018



7:13 p.m.: With a win tonight, Nick Saban would tie Bear Bryant for the most national championships in the Poll Era.



Most National Championships in AP Poll History:



Bear Bryant - 6

Nick Saban - 5



Is tonight the night Saban ties The Bear? pic.twitter.com/InX5yorfcz

— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 9, 2018



7:00 p.m.: We’re about one hour from kickoff.

6:21 p.m.: It’s an all-SEC championship game.

6:05 p.m.: Alabama makes its entrance.

5:55 p.m.: Georgia has arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.