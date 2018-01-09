Draymond Green, who called the state of NBA officiating "ridiculous" after the Golden State Warriors' 121-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, is now paying the price for his comments.

NBA fines Green $25,000 for criticising officials

The NBA announced on Monday that Green has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of officiating.

Green vented his frustration after Saturday's game, which saw him pick up his NBA-leading 11th technical foul of the season. He will face an automatic one-game suspension if he gets 16 technicals, and a one-game ban for every two technicals after that.

When asked to describe the current relationship between players and officials, Green did not hold back.

"It's bad. It's horrible. It's really bad," Green told The Athletic. "I don't know why it is. But I think it's ridiculous. It's ruining the game. It should be one of, if not the main priority, to be solved. It definitely should.

"They can get a new crop [of referees], a whole new crop. Too many personal things going on. Too much me against you. It just don't work that way."

Green is not the first player to comment on the deteriorating relationship between players and officials, which has become a matter of concern on both sides. On Monday, Warriors star Stephen Curry said he thought Green sometimes did not get the benefit of the doubt from officials.

"There are certain situations where he has a certain mannerism about him, a certain disposition, that is different from other people," Curry told reporters after Monday's shootaround. "I've been on the court when just looking around like, 'Why did he get a tech?' He didn't say anything, he didn't do anything demonstrative. I've seen way worse; had a blind eye turned to it.

"And Draymond would admit there's been situations on the other side where he's gone overboard and they've handled it accordingly. It's a give and take, but there have been more than enough instances where he's tried to compose himself and tried to have that communication and he's not given the benefit of the doubt."