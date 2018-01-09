After his Saints beat the Panthers Sunday in the NFC playoffs, Cameron Jordan promised he'd send a gift to Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Saints' Cameron Jordan trolls Cam Newton by sending him bottle of wine

Monday, he kept his word, shipping a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon from Jordan Vineyard & Winery in California (the First-Team All-Pro defensive end is not related to the Jordan winery ownership).

Jordan posted a picture of the wine bottle on his Instagram account, along with an overnight shipping label addressed to Newton.

"Who would I be if I don't follow through on my word?" Jordan wrote. Although Jordan apparently later deleted the post, the Internet never forgets. Saints beat writer Josh Katzenstein‏ of the Times-Picayune shared an image of the gift.



Cam Jordan is actually sending Cam Newton a bottle of Jordan wine (via IG) pic.twitter.com/MiWvVV8Dwi

— Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) January 8, 2018



The Saints and the Panthers have developed one of the best rivalries in football, thanks in part to Jordan's and Newton's gamesmanship and digs at each other. After the Saints beat the Panthers in Week 3 — the Saints won all three meetings this season — Jordan made fun of Newton's “grandma hat."

Newton responded, “I didn’t know he was a fan of my dress code … (It's) flattering to me. If he sends me his address, I can send him some sauce.”

Instead, Jordan is the one sending the sauce, so to speak. At least that's a kinder gesture than anything he did for Newton Sunday, when he harassed the Panthers quarterback throughout the game in the Saints' 31-26 win. Jordan had three tackles, a sack and two passes defended. On a key play in the final seconds, Jordan beat a double team and forced Newton into a costly intentional-grounding penalty.

Afterward, Jordan had the bottle of wine waiting in his locker to show reporters. Yes, this was a premeditated act.

"You beat the Carolina Panthers three times in a year, I'm gonna have to send this guy a wine bottle," Jordan said, pointing to the bottle. "I appreciate him for being that good ol' quarterback. I'm gonna send him a nice little bottle of Jordan wine. No, it's not mine, but I have been drinking it for years. So, I'm going to send him some sauce."