Jaguars' Marcell Dareus wanted 'badly' to beat Bills

Marcell Dareus had some extra motivation to play in his first career playoff game.

The seven-year veteran had spent his entire career in Buffalo until the Bills traded the defensive tackle to the Jaguars in October.

His first playoff game just so happened to be against his former team.

"I'm so grateful to the Jaguars for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," said Dareus, who had four tackles, including one for loss, in Jacksonville's 10-3 win. "I worked hard out there (Sunday) and so did the whole team to make sure we got that win. My emotions were running high and I used them as motivation. I wanted this win badly."

While the 27-year-old Dareus told reporters he doesn't "have anything against the Bills organization," he isn't exactly a fan of the two men who decided to trade him — general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott.

"The GM, if he walks to me, or the head coach, and tries to shake my hand, (I'll) act like I'm going to shake their hand and then be like, get out of here," Dareus told NFL Media prior to Sunday's playoff game at EverBank Field in Jacksonville. "Head coach, GM — f— out of here. I ain't no f—boy. After all this, you're going to try to come shake my hand? Come on now. Don't try me. Don't do me like that. If you're going to do me like that, that's crazy."

Dareus was the third overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and was a Pro Bowler in both 2013 and 2014. But his work ethic was called into question the last couple of years, leading to his Bills departure.

"I had a great run there and enjoyed every moment," he said of his time in Buffalo. "Of course, playing against them made it bittersweet, but we won and I'm glad I'm on the winning side.

"It just feels good," Dareus added. "It's been a long year for me so to be able to participate in my first playoff run makes it all worth it. I'm so happy we're on to the next round, excited to go into Pittsburgh and keep this opportunity rolling for me and all of my teammates."