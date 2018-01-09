MLB, union reportedly to discuss pitch clock, limiting mound visits to speed games

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has made speeding the pace of games one of his priorities since assuming office in 2015.

Now, big league officials reportedly are eyeing a more drastic approach — a pitch clock.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported Monday that MLB officials plan to meet with players union leaders this week to discuss possible rule changes for the upcoming season. Two possible changes reportedly up for discussion are implementing a pitch clock and limiting mound visits.

There is precedent for a pitch clock in pro baseball; a 20-second clock is used in the minor leagues. But the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected a pitch clock proposal by MLB officials last offseason. The union also rejected a proposal to limit mound visits to one visit by a catcher per pitcher, per inning.

However, Morosi notes that having already served notice of those two proposed rules changes last year, MLB can adopt those rules this season without union approval.

Morosi said a source indicates rule changes of some kind are "likely" this season.

The average MLB game in 2017 lasted three hours, five minutes, the highest average in history. Slow games continue to frustrate some fans. An ESPN poll last season found that 52 percent of fans watching baseball on TV said games were "far too slow" or "a bit too slow." For those watching on mobile devices, that average climbed to 56 percent.