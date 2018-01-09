Derrick Henry is staying put.

Titans to start RB Derrick Henry vs. Patriots; DeMarco Murray ‘day to day’

The Titans' second-year running back is expected to start his third consecutive game Saturday when Tennesssee team faces the Patriots in the divisional round, coach Mike Mularkey confirmed.

Meanwhile, Mularkey has yet to rule out veteran running back DeMarco Murray, though he will likely play on a limited basis if he is deemed healthy enough to make his return. Murray hasn't played or practiced since suffering a knee injury during the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Rams.

"For him to miss anything, something's got to be hurt," Mularkey said of Murray, via ESPN. "I'm definitely not going to rule him out. He's day-to-day."

Henry, 23, finished Saturday's AFC wild card win over the Chiefs with 23 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 35 yards. His 191 yards from scrimmage set a franchise record.