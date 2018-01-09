Alabama's and Georgia's all-SEC championship is here, and it's OK to embrace it

ATLANTA — Alabama and Georgia meet in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday, an all-SEC matchup that has spawned talks of equality throughout regions and conferences across the FBS.

What does SEC Network's Paul Finebaum have to say about this showcase in the South?

"This is very weird," Finebaum said at Media Day at Phillips Arena on Saturday. "I live with the SEC and love the conference, but I'm not really crazy about this game. I live in the South. If I lived in Manhattan I would not be excited."

Finebaum is right on some levels. If the Crimson Tide jump out to a 14-0 lead, then, sure, fans might tune out. At the very least, it's going to be weird for fans outside the SEC bubble. The Big Ten wasn't represented in the playoff — neither was the Pac-12 — and Group of 5 buster UCF is claiming itself national champion. Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked about the Golden Knights' claim.

"I don't think that any system where you have to make a subjective decision about who gets in and who doesn't could be totally fair because it's subjective," Saban answered, referring to the playoff and its current format.

You can disregard what Saban says. Don't expect the four-team playoff to change, or for an all-conference championship game to be the reason for that change. After all, Georgia and Alabama were the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the playoff. For all the justifications being tossed around, that is the simplest argument:

The two best teams are in the championship game.

"Whoever wins moves on," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. "That's part of the playoff. In the committee's mind, there was no regional inequality. We're not seeing that at all. It was two SEC teams. We all know that. We acknowledge that. They won their semifinals."

Hancock saw multiple teams from one conference reach the Final Four during his 13 years as director of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but the championship game is different. Since the NCAA Tournament started accepting at-large bids, only three championship games have featured teams from the same conference. Those were Indiana-Michigan (1975-76), Villanova-Georgetown (1984-85) and Kansas-Oklahoma (1987-88). March Madness is still doing OK, right?

"These are two giants of college football, just like Duke and Carolina [in basketball]," Hancock said. "I'm not hearing a lot of heartburn about it."

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey shares those sentiments, noting he didn't hear criticism of all-SEC matchups in the 2017 College World Series or women's basketball championship game (between Florida-LSU and South Carolina-Mississippi State, respectively).

"I move on," Sankey said. "I think there is a respect that's embedded in those raised eyebrows."

Granted, football is a much larger beast. But Sankey insists he wasn't sure both teams would even make the playoff. He emphasized being a "glass-half-full guy" before the SEC championship game between Georgia and Auburn — he nonetheless had an emotional reaction when the pairings were unveiled on Dec. 3.

"I may have had the highest jump out of my chair in my adult life at that moment," Sankey said. "It was special and I think it's something that will probably be unique over time. I appreciate the fact that both were underdogs in their semifinal game and won."

That's the hang-up. Be honest. It's not that two teams made the playoff. It's that two SEC teams made it, and that conjures up memories of the conference's dominance of the BCS era.

That also brings back memories of 2011's all-SEC title game between Alabama and LSU. The Tigers won the No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown in a 9-6 overtime slugfest in the regular season, but the Crimson Tide won 21-0 in the rematch at the BCS championship game. Some of that criticism has resurfaced, but Finebaum doesn't see why. He remembers seeing Robert Kraft and LeBron James attending the regular-season matchup.

The rematch didn't seem that out of place.

"The Alabama-LSU [championship] game in 2011, that was more of a reaction after the game," Finebaum said. "Those were the two best teams. There was no discussion in my mind."

Hancock also disagrees with the notion that Alabama's dominant victory in that rematch was the impetus for the four-team playoff. And he sees no correlation with expanding the playoff field now as a result of Georgia and Alabama reaching the final.

"I don't see it," Hancock said. "This is different from then for a couple reasons. One, this was a four-team tournament. [Back] then, we happened to be entering a time period whether to consider doing the BCS for another four years. We're not in that position now with eight years to go in the contract."

So, what should those people do outside of SEC country? Watch it. Don't watch it. It doesn't matter. The playoff isn't expanding, and these are the two best teams in the FBS. It could be two Big Ten or Pac-12 teams in the future. This is what we have, and the four-team playoff isn't broken.

In other words, take Sankey's advice.

"This is not something new," Sankey said. "People should not assume it will happen again. We need to enjoy the moment."