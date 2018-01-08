Richie Incognito said in 2015 he has "changed for the better" since being cut by the Dolphins in the middle of the 2013 season amid a racially-infused bullying scandal and shunned by the rest of the league.

Jaguars DE claims Bills' Richie Incognito used racial slurs during playoff game

But apparently nothing has changed.

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said in a tweet that Incognito (No. 64) used racial slurs during Jacksonville's 10-3 playoff win over the Bills on Sunday.



Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!

— YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 8, 2018



Incognito, 34, had an unsavory reputation long before his harassment of teammate Jonathan Martin got him booted from Miami. He had a series of on- and off-field incidents at Nebraska before being suspended and withdrawing from school, then was dismissed from Oregon after only a week on campus. Incognito was named the dirtiest player in the NFL in a 2009 Sporting News poll and finished second to Ndamukong Suh in 2012.