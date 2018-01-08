Tournament of Champions: Dustin Johnson starts year with eight-shot victory

News

Dustin Johnson kicked off 2018 with an eight-shot win Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after finishing the week at 24-under.

Johnson, who shot an 8-under 65 in Round 4, has now won five tournaments since the start of 2017, further widening his margin as the world's top-ranked golfer.

Having already holed out for eagle on the par-4 12th during Round 3, Johnson one-upped his previous efforts Sunday by nearly recording a hole-in-one on the same hole.



Jon Rahm shot a 4-under 69 Sunday to finish second at 16 under. Rahm birdied three of his last five holes to record his fourth top-5 finish in his last eight starts.

Brian Harman finished third at 15 under after a disappointing 1-under 72 Sunday. He trailed Johnson by just two shots entering the final round, but three front-nine bogeys ended his chances.

Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and Pat Perez all tied for fourth at 14 under. Matsutama shot a 7-under 66 Sunday to move up eight spots on the leaderboard. Fowler birdied 18 to record his fourth top-4 finish in his last five starts.


Australian Marc Leishman rebounded from a poor third round to tie Jhonattan Vegas for seventh at 13 under. Leishman shot a 3-over 76 Saturday, but fired a 6-under 67 in Round 4.

"Happy with the way I played today. Yesterday was just one of those days, unfortunately," Leishman said after his round. "When things don't go right you got to try to turn it around and I couldn't do it. So I came out today with a positive attitude and it paid off."

