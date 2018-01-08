Dustin Johnson can do things few other mortal men can accomplish on the golf course, and that was evident Sunday at the Tournament of Champions.

Watch: Dustin Johnson misses hole-in-one on par 4 by inches

Johnson, playing with a large lead during the final round, nearly recorded a hole-in-one on the par-4 12th hole. Johnson holed out for eagle on the same hole Saturday.

Though massive roll was in effect, Johnson hit the tee shot over 400 yards to flirt with the ace. He took a seven shot lead with six holes to play after he drained the eagle putt.