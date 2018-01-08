Watch: Dustin Johnson misses hole-in-one on par 4 by inches

Dustin Johnson can do things few other mortal men can accomplish on the golf course, and that was evident Sunday at the Tournament of Champions.
Johnson, playing with a large lead during the final round, nearly recorded a hole-in-one on the par-4 12th hole. Johnson holed out for eagle on the same hole Saturday.
"Plenty of horsepower here."— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2018
Tracking ... TRACKING ... #QuickHits
pic.twitter.com/kiqBRT3U81
Though massive roll was in effect, Johnson hit the tee shot over 400 yards to flirt with the ace. He took a seven shot lead with six holes to play after he drained the eagle putt.