January transfer news & rumours: Liverpool look to speed up Keita arrival

Liverpool are hoping to accelerate Naby Keita's arrival from RB Leipzig after the departure of Philippe Coutinho, according to The Telegraph .

The Reds have already secured Keita in a £57 million deal that would see the 22-year-old midfielder arrive over the summer, but the club are now willing to pay more to add him this month.

Although Keita would prefer to join Liverpool this winter following RB Leipzig's Champions League elimination, the Bundesliga side want to keep the Guinea international as they look to qualify for next season's competition.

City & Arsenal in Alexis talks

Manchester City and Arsenal are negotiating the transfer of Alexis Sanchez, Goal can confirm.

Arsenal have told City that they want in the region of £35 million for Alexis, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, City are optimistic that they can agree a deal worth around £25m to complete the signing of their long-term transfer target in the January window.

Read the full story on Goal!

Wenger denies Evans bid

Arsene Wenger has denied making a bid to bring West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans to Arsenal.

Former Manchester United defender Evans has been linked with a January move to the Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City also reported to be interested.

However, while Wenger is keen to further improve his squad in the January window, he insists he has not made an approach for Evans.

Read the full story on Goal!

Liverpool won't make Lemar move in January

Despite losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, Liverpool not be making a move for Monaco star Thomas Lemar this January, Sky Sports reports.

The big-money departure of Coutinho has left a gaping hole in the Reds' attack, but the report suggests that Lemar will not be filling it, this winter at least.

Indeed, Monaco have already insisted that the France international, who is also thought to be a target for Arsenal, would not be leaving the club in January.

Gladbach deal Spurs and Arsenal Vestergaard blow

Borussia Monchengladbach have stated that they do not intend to let centre-back Jannick Vestergaard depart this January.

He is wanted by both Arsenal and Tottenham, but manager Max Eberl has declared that the club has no intention of letting him go.

“We don’t intend to let anyone go during the winter,” he said.

Get the full story right here on Goal!

Vidal told to find new club by Barcelona

Barcelona's Aleix Vidal has been told to find a new club as he is now surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, claims Mundo Deportivo .

The versatile ex-Sevilla man has been linked with a move back to his former employers after falling out of favour at Barca.

But, while the newspaper affirms he has received offers both in Spain and elsewhere, the Andalucians are not among those who have called Barcelona so far.

Teenage keeper to cost Man Utd £4m

Manchester United have been told Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Jake Turner will cost £4 million, reports The Sun .

Turner has yet to start a first-team game for Bolton, but has been tracked in recent months by United and fellow Premier League side Everton.

United and Jose Mourinho view the 18-year-old as a long-term prospect for the future, but are now being put off by Bolton’s asking price.

Donnarumma wanted as Courtois replacement

Chelsea want AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, if they lose Thibaut Courtois in the summer, claims Mundo Deportivo .

The Premier League champions are hoping to agree a new contract with Courtois, whose current deal expires in 18 months’ time.

However, he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid and, if the Belgian ends up at the Santiago Bernabeu, then Chelsea want Donnarumma to replace him.

Fred waiting for Guardiola's call

Manchester City target Fred has admitted he is waiting to hear from Pep Guardiola regarding a move.

Goal understands City are keen on the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder as Guardiola looks to add depth to his squad in the middle of the park.

Read the full story on Goal!

Goretzka must make a decision on his future

Schalke expect midfielder Leon Goretzka to announce whether or not he will sign a new contract before the end of January, Clemens Tonnies has said.

The promising Germany international has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern and is eligible to move on a Bosman deal at the end of the season.

Get the full story right here on Goal!

Man Utd to make bid for Ozil

Manchester United will make a move to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal in the January transfer window, The Mirror claims.

The Germany international can leave the Gunners for free at the end of the season, but United will offer them a fee to take him off their hands this month.

Khedira weighing MLS transfer

Sami Khedira will decide between signing a new deal with Juventus and moving to MLS this summer, according to Calcio News 24 .

The 30-year-old midfielder remains a key figure for Juve, having started 12 Serie A matches and four Champions League contests this season. His current deal with the club doesn't expire until June 2019.

Sporting KC targeting Celtic striker Griffiths

Sporting Kansas City and Swansea City are interested in signing Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, according to the Daily Mail.

Valued at around $9.5 million, the 27-year-old could be available as he finds himself battling Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard for playing time at Celtic.

While Sporting KC reportedly are looking to spend big on a striker this offseason, it remains to be seen if the club are willing to meet Griffiths' valuation.

Mirallas makes Olympiacos return

Everton have confirmed that Kevin Mirallas will leave to club to join Olympiacos on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old had fallen out of favour at Goodison Park and will head back to the side he won two league titles with before making the switch to England in 2012.

Read the full story here .

Mahrez 'happy' at Leicester - Puel

Riyad Mahrez has been linked with a move to Liverpool as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho but manager Claude Puel is hopeful he will stay.

"I am happy with him and I think he is enjoying his football. He is happy to play with this team," the former Southampton boss said.

"We are trying to develop good play on the floor and he likes this ... I think it is important he keeps this focus and concentration until the end of the season."

Read the full story here on Goal!

Man Utd target Malcom prepares for life in England

Manchester United target Malcom is learning English as speculation over his future at Bordeaux continues.

Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the 20-year-old and is keen to agree a deal to bring him to Old Trafford this month, with Goal understanding a £40 million deal may be on the cards.

Read the full story on Malcom's proposed move to United here!

Southampton confirm Walcott interest

Southampton have confirmed that they wish to sign Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

"I have been talking about him," Mauricio Pellegrino told Sky Sports . "He is a good player, but I don't know with the negotiations, with the market, I imagine that this type of player would have a lot of possibility. For us, it's not easy."

Read the full story right here on Goal!

Chelsea interested in Hazard move

Chelsea are interested in re-signing Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Monchengladbach, according to a report from Bild .

Hazard, the brother of Blues star Eden and Under 23 player Kylian, signed for the Stamford Bridge club in 2012 before being sent out on loan to Zulte Waregem and Gladbach, with his permanent move to the latter secured in 2015.

Chelsea are ready to reunite him with his brothers, however, with a move in the summer transfer window.

City set for stunning Maguire bid

Manchester City are set to make a stunning £50 million bid for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, reports The Sun .

Pep Guardiola has been impressed with the England defender since his move from Hull last summer are willing to part with a massive sum to bring him in, despite also being linked with cheaper options.

The Man City boss ideally wants a centre-back who would be eligible to play in the Champions League, and Maguire fits the bill.

Chinese club rival Man Utd with big Bale bid

Guangzhou Evergrande are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Gareth Bale, according to The Mirror .

The Chinese Super League side are prepared to meet Real Madrid's £85 million valuation of the 28-year-old, who has struggled with injury this season. Manchester United have long been seen as the favourites to sign the Welshman, but China's richest club are hoping to unite him with coach Fabio Cannavaro.

Mahrez key to Alexis transfer

Alexis Sanchez will be allowed to leave Arsenal for Manchester City only if Riyad Mahrez is bought for the London club, reports The Mirror .

A failed deal for Thomas Lemar killed the chances of Alexis moving in the summer, and with Liverpool the front-runners for the Monaco man now, Arsene Wenger has turned his attention to the Leicester City star.

Both Sanchez and Mahrez would welcome moves, with the former keen to join back up with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham set £300m Kane asking price

Real Madrid will have to pay up £300 million to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, The Mirror reports.

The Champions League holders are considering making a move for the goal machine and chairman Daniel Levy is desperate to warn them off with a massive valuation.

Manchester United have also been linked with the Spurs star in recent days.

Madrid no longer looking at Luiz

Real Madrid have backed away from the idea of bringing in David Luiz, according to Don Balon .

The Spanish side made contact with the Brazilian a few weeks back, according to the report, but he has been left waiting since then.

While Luiz also drew interest from Manchester United, he was more interested in Los Bloncos, though it now seems as though Zinedine Zidane believes he might cause issues in the dressing room with the club having two established centre-backs.

Chelsea defender to join Sunderland on loan

Sunderland are set to sign Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter on loan for the rest of the season, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old was a member of the England Under-20 side to win the World Cup last summer but has made just one first-team appearance under Antonio Conte this season.

Liverpool delay Woodburn loan

Liverpool will delay Ben Woodburn's loan to Sunderland after the club sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, The Daily Mail reports.

The youngster was set to go on loan to Wearside, but Coutinho being sold and Mohamed Salah's recent injury mean he may be needed at Liverpool.

Liverpool not interested in Mahrez

Despite rumours that Riyad Mahrez would be having a medical with Liverpool on Sunday, Sky Sports have claimed that the Reds have no interest in signing the Leicester City star.

While Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a new attacking option to replace Philippe Coutinho, it is thought that Mahrez would cost well more than the £49 million being reported, and Liverpool are not interested in the Algerian in any case.

Spurs chase Barca's Andre Gomes

Tottenham will look to sign Andre Gomes from Barcelona after losing out on Ross Barkley, says The Daily Express .

The midfielder has barely played for the Catalan side this season and Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to lure him to England after backing out of a deal in the summer transfer window.

Everton target Mawson & Doucoure

Everton are targeting moves for Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson and Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, according to the Sunday People .

Having already spent around £25 million on Cenk Tosun, Toffees boss Sam Allardyce is keen to continue spending in January.

Mawson would likely cost another £25m while Doucoure is seen as an alternative if a deal for Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi cannot be agreed.

PL clubs in battle for Simunovic

Crystal Palace and Burnley are locked in a battle to sign Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic, according to the Sunday Mirror .

The Bosnian has fallen down the pecking order at Parkhead and is likely to be available in January for around £8 million.

Brighton weigh up Ze Luis bid

Brighton & Hove Albion are weighing up a £20 million move for Spartak Moscow forward Ze Luis, according to the Sunday Mirror .

Chris Hughton is keen to add a proven goalscorer to his squad in January with the Seagulls having found the net on just 17 occasions this season.

Palace back in for Niasse

Crystal Palace are set to return with an offer for Everton striker Oumar Niasse, according to the Sunday Mirror .

The Eagles missed out on the forward late on in the summer transfer window, but are hopeful Cenk Tosun's arrival at Goodison Park will see Sam Allardyce allow Niasse to leave.

Everton target Dembele and Sakho

Everton are weighing up offers for Celtic star Moussa Dembele and West Ham's Diafra Sakho, The Sun reports.

Despite signing Turkish striker Cenk Tosun, the Toffees are hoping to land another forward and are prepared to race ahead of the pack to get the highly-coveted Dembele.

Sam Allardyce is also interested in luring Sakho from one of his former sides to help bolster the attack.